Convicted 1990 Delhi child killer Sadhana arrested in Haridwar
India
After more than two decades hiding from the law, Sadhana, who was convicted of kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old boy in Delhi back in 1990, has finally been arrested.
She had been living under a fake name, Pooja, ever since she disappeared during parole in 2006.
Her arrest in Haridwar on September 27 ends a long search by Delhi Police.
Crime Branch tracked Sadhana through surveillance
Sadhana managed to avoid capture for years by changing her identity, making it tough for investigators to keep up.
The breakthrough came when the Crime Branch followed leads from human sources, old associates, and family links, eventually tracking her down through surveillance.
With her arrest, the case that haunted police for over 20 years has finally reached some closure.