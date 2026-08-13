Convicted ex-MP Prajwal Revanna shifted to regular barracks in Bengaluru
Former MP Prajwal Revanna, convicted of rape last year, has been shifted from a VIP cell to a regular barracks in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.
This happened after a raid found him with a phone and pen drive containing obscene content, something not allowed inside jail.
Now, instead of private perks, he's sharing space with 20 other inmates.
Bengaluru jail official suspended over contraband
Revanna's move has sparked questions about how banned items got past jail security.
One assistant superintendent has already been suspended, and Jail superintendent Anshukumar was asked to explain the lapse, and an inquiry is examining how the devices entered the prison and whether any officials helped.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge says anyone involved will face action.
SIM cards have been found inside the jail despite warnings and jammers installed.