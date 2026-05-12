Convicted murderer Malde Rama Parmar walks out of Sabarmati jail
India
A murder convict, Malde Rama Parmar, managed to walk out of Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail on Monday morning.
CCTV caught him leaving right through the main gate at 10:10am.
The jailbreak only came to light during a noon head count, when staff realized one of the 33 inmates in yard number four was missing.
Life sentence, POCSO charges and FIR
Parmar had just been sentenced to life for murder on May 9, 2025 last year and also faced charges under the POCSO Act for allegedly harassing a minor.
He was moved between jails before landing at Sabarmati for medical treatment last November.
Now, with an FIR filed under section 262 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an internal investigation underway, officials are facing tough questions about how he slipped through the cracks.