Cook's son attacks assistant teacher Dipankar Das in Mankachar
India
A serious incident shook No. 2129 Bowalia Lower Primary School in Assam's Mankachar when the cook's son attacked assistant teacher Dipankar Das with a sharp weapon during class.
Das was badly injured, and another assistant teacher, Begum Umme Habiba, had to hide in a restroom before escaping to safety.
Police probe attack as teachers treated
Fellow teachers acted fast to get both educators medical help: Das is now at a district hospital due to severe injuries, while Habiba is under observation after the shock.
Police are investigating why the attack happened.
The incident has left parents and locals worried about school safety.