Copernicus warns India's July to September monsoon may be weaker
India's monsoon this July through September could be weaker than usual, with the Copernicus Climate Change Service warning of less rain in western and central states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Some places might miss out on 100 to 200mm of rainfall, which could make things tough for farmers and anyone relying on local water supplies.
IMD cuts monsoon forecast to 90%
It's all because of a developing El Nino, a warming event in the Pacific Ocean that messes with global weather.
This year, it's expected to cut India's monsoon rains short.
The India Meteorological Department has already lowered its forecast to 90% of the usual average.
India faces food and water risks
Less rain means crops like rice and pulses might not grow as well, leading to higher food prices and possible water problems in both cities and villages.
While some northern and eastern regions could see better rainfall, western and central regions like Konkan and Goa and some areas in Gujarat are facing serious challenges ahead.