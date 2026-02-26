Cops v/s cops in Shimla over Congress youth leaders' arrest

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in Shimla , Himachal Pradesh , on Wednesday night as Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police clashed over the arrest of three Youth Congress workers. The activists were arrested for their involvement in a "shirtless protest" during the AI Summit last week. The situation escalated into a 24-hour standoff before the Delhi team was finally allowed to leave for the national capital with the three accused in custody.

Remand dispute The accused were hiding in Shimla The accused Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz had gone into hiding at a private hotel in Rohru, Shimla district, after the protest at the AI summit. Early Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police team arrived at the scene, reportedly apprehended the trio without prior intimation to local authorities, and then left for Delhi via the Chandigarh-Kalka-Shimla highway. Tensions escalated after Himachal Police, based on a tip-off, set up a roadblock and stopped the Delhi cop convoy near Dharampur in Solan.

Situation Shimla Police registered a kidnapping case The state force detained 15-20 Delhi Police officers, alleging that interstate arrests necessitated prior notice to local police in order to maintain law and order. The Shimla Police registered a kidnapping case against unknown persons in plain clothes, alleging the three men were forcibly taken from a resort without proper documentation. Both police forces accused each other of procedural violations.

Advertisement

Legal escalation Court granted transit remand The three accused were later transferred to Shimla and brought before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court No. 2. Late Wednesday night, after medical examinations, the accused and Delhi Police personnel were taken to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's residence, where transit remand was granted. The Delhi Police team then resumed its journey.

Advertisement

Convoy delays Standoff continues with multiple stops and heated exchanges However, the Delhi Police convoy was stopped again early Thursday morning at Kanlog in Shimla. The Shimla Police asked some Delhi personnel to continue to Delhi with the accused, while others were asked to stay back for the kidnapping investigation. The standoff continued at the Shoghi border around 4:00am when another stop was made by Shimla Police, who barricaded a vehicle carrying CCTV footage and digital evidence.