-
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.77 million with 11K new casesLast updated on Feb 03, 2021, 02:07 am
-
India on Tuesday reported nearly 11,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.77 million cases. The recovery rate has crossed 97%.
Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,54,655.
Kerala, which is among the worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
-
-
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 1,07,66,245 COVID-19 cases, 1,54,486 deaths
-
Till Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,07,66,245 COVID-19 cases, including 1,54,486 deaths, 1,63,353 active cases, and 1,04,48,406 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,07,78,105 cases and 1,54,655 deaths till Tuesday night. Over 10.46 million have recovered.
166 people have tested positive for the mutated strain in India, government data showed. Meanwhile, 41,20,741 people have been vaccinated in India.
-
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday
-
Maharashtra: 20,30,274 total cases, 51,139 deaths, 19,36,305 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,40,170 total cases, 12,223 deaths, 9,22,004 recoveries.
Kerala: 9,38,353 total cases, 3,776 deaths, 8,65,168 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,88,004 total cases, 7,156 deaths, 8,79,651 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,39,352 total cases, 12,367 deaths, 8,22,468 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,35,331 total cases, 10,858 deaths, 6,23,256 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,00,642 total cases, 8,668 deaths, 5,86,967 recoveries.
-
Key updates
5.7K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 1.9K fresh infections
-
Kerala reported 5,716 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.8% with 52,940 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%.
1,927 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 3.8% with 50,769 tests.
In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 330. The tally has climbed to 3,06,019, including 3,711 deaths and 2,98,135 recoveries.
-
Key updates
Delhi reports 114 more cases; 203 fresh infections in Bengal
-
114 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.19% with 58,598 tests conducted on Tuesday.
West Bengal reported a spike of 203 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 5,70,380. 10,188 patients have died in the state while 5,54,887 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh reported 510, 395, 184, and 104 new cases respectively.