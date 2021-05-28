Coronavirus: As second wave 'downsizes', economists warn of job crisis

India reported under 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases, only the second such occurrence this month.

India on Friday reported 1.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases along with 3,660 more deaths. The number of new infections was the lowest in 44 days. The government said Thursday that the second wave of COVID-19 was "downsizing," pointing to the declining trend of infections. However, economists warn stalled economic activity may gravely impact growth as millions have been left out of work.

Statistics

India's tally reaches 2.75 crore; 3.19 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Friday morning, India reported a total of 2,75,55,457 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 3,18,895. So far, 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered, while 23,43,152 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 1,86,364 new infections, 2,59,459 more discharges, and 3,660 fresh fatalities. 20,57,20,660 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

States

Tamil Nadu reports 33K new cases, highest for any state

Maharashtra reported 21,273 new COVID-19 cases along with 34,370 more recoveries. Karnataka, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 24,214 new cases and 31,459 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Kerala added 24,166 new cases and 30,539 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 33,361 new cases and 30,063 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh reported 3,278 new cases and 6,995 recoveries.

Economy

Economists lower economic growth outlook for India

A Reuters poll of 29 economists—conducted between May 20-27—showed that the economic outlook for the current quarter has been lowered from 23% to 21.6% annually, and from 10.4% to 9.8% on average for this fiscal year. The economists forecasted healthy growth figures later this fiscal, however, they said the outlook was either "weak and prone to further downgrades" or "fragile, with a limited downside."

COVAXIN

Amid vaccine shortage, 4 crore COVAXIN doses missing?

Even as India faces an acute vaccine shortage, The Times of India on Friday reported a mismatch between the number of doses of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN produced and the number of doses administered. Reportedly, based on claims made by the company, 6 crore COVAXIN doses should have been available to India, but official data showed only 2.1 crore have been administered so far.