COVID-19: India logs 2,338 fresh cases, 19 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 31, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

India on Tuesday reported over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of around 400 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 17,883, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,338 fresh cases and 19 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both active caseload and weekly positivity rate recorded an increase on Tuesday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,134 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,58,087 COVID-19 cases until Tuesday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,630. With 2,134 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,15,574. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.64% and 0.61%, respectively.

States Kerala adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 431 new cases and 297 more recoveries on Monday. While Karnataka saw 166 new cases and 101 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 89 fresh infections and 44 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 212 new cases and 349 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 726 new cases and 514 recoveries on Monday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 193.4 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday morning, India administered over 193.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 88.8 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.1 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered around seven lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 2:30 pm, including over four lakh second doses and more than one lakh first doses, according to the Co-WIN.

Data 3.38 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.38 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Tuesday, nearly 75,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 90,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 2:30 pm.