India

COVID-19: India reports 3,205 new cases, 31 more deaths

COVID-19: India reports 3,205 new cases, 31 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 04, 2022, 12:43 pm 3 min read

India reported 3,205 new cases on Wednesday, nearly 700 more than the previous day.

India on Wednesday reported over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 700 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 19,509, which accounts for 0.05% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,205 new cases and 31 COVID-19-related fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Wednesday reported higher COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Notably, both active caseload and positivity rates also witnessed an increase on Wednesday.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases comes after India recorded a sharp decline in cases from January end to April beginning.

Among the states and union territories, Delhi has been adding the most number of cases to the daily national tally.

Statistics 2,802 patients discharged

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,30,88,118 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday morning, while the cumulative death count reached 5,23,920. With 2,802 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,25,44,689. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.98% and 0.76%, respectively.

States Delhi adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 182 new cases and 170 more recoveries on Tuesday. Karnataka added 107 new cases and the same number of recoveries, while Tamil Nadu witnessed 39 new cases and 56 discharges. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,414 new cases and 1,171 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala reportedly recorded 386 new COVID-19 cases and 179 recoveries on Tuesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at a peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 189 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Wednesday morning, India has administered over 189.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 86.24 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 100.42 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered over one lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:00 am, including nearly 76,000 second doses and more than 18,000 first doses, according to Co-WIN.

Data 2.73 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Moreover, India has administered over 2.73 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, nearly 11,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 12,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:00 am.

Recent news SII's Covovax now available for 12-17 years at private centers

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine, Covovax, is now available at private centers for the 12-17 years age group. One Covovax dose will cost Rs. 900+GST. A hospital service charge of Rs. 150 will also be applicable. This came after the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended that Covovax can be administered in the above-mentioned age group.