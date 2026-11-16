'Don't deserve that chair': Lawyer thrown out after disrespecting CJI
What's the story
A lawyer was thrown out of the courtroom for making disrespectful remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The incident took place when the lawyer sought an urgent hearing, claiming his case was presented to CJI Kant on November 2 but he hadn't received a response in 15 days. The lawyer was reportedly upset over a contempt case against him.
Courtroom exchange
'You can't mention anything like this,' Justice V Mohana said
At the start, the lawyer apologized for not following the proper mentioning procedure and requested a bench comprising CJI Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana to examine his case papers.
"This item was given to Mr. Justice [Surya Kant] in his office on 2 November. After 15 days, he has not given me reply. So I am forced to come before this," he said.
However, Justice Mohana interrupted him, saying, "You can't mention anything like this."
Courtroom removal
Lawyer continued tirade against CJI Kant
But the counsel persisted, saying, "No, I came as it's emergency. I'd like to submit my apology first. Please you just see the papers."
Even when CJI Kant asked the lawyer to wait, he continued his tirade.
"No, I won't wait. You can't sit in that chair, you don't deserve. You don't have the integrity for that!" he said.
Support for CJI
Other advocates urged CJI Kant to take action
After this outburst, audio-video of proceedings was turned off and, according to lawyers present in court, the lawyer was escorted out of the courtroom, LiveLaw reported.
Other advocates present reportedly urged CJI Kant to take strict action against the lawyer for his behavior.
This incident comes after a similar one in July when a petitioner-in-person, Prabal Pratap, verbally abused CJI Kant.
In that case too, the Supreme Court didn't initiate contempt proceedings as Pratap seemed distressed with medical conditions.