At the start, the lawyer apologized for not following the proper mentioning procedure and requested a bench comprising CJI Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana to examine his case papers.

"This item was given to Mr. Justice [Surya Kant] in his office on 2 November. After 15 days, he has not given me reply. So I am forced to come before this," he said.

However, Justice Mohana interrupted him, saying, "You can't mention anything like this."