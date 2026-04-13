Counterfeit Keytruda scam in India duped Punjab family for ₹16L
India
A big counterfeit drug scam has come to light in India, where fake versions of the pricey cancer medicine Keytruda were sold for much less than the real thing.
One Punjab family spent ₹16 lakh on what they thought were life-saving vials, only to find out they'd been given antifungal medicine instead.
The investigation was led by The Indian Express and ICIJ.
Delhi hospitals linked to fake drugs
Turns out, this fake drug network was tied to several Delhi hospitals.
After two pharmacists at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute were caught with suspicious vials in March 2024, hospitals started tightening up how they handle and dispose of medicines.
The case is still unfolding, but it's already pushed for stricter checks to keep patients safe.