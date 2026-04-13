Counterfeit Keytruda scam in India duped Punjab family for ₹16L India Apr 13, 2026

A big counterfeit drug scam has come to light in India, where fake versions of the pricey cancer medicine Keytruda were sold for much less than the real thing.

One Punjab family spent ₹16 lakh on what they thought were life-saving vials, only to find out they'd been given antifungal medicine instead.

The investigation was led by The Indian Express and ICIJ.