Pitbull attacks couple at rental property; CCTV captures horrifying scene

The video shows the pitbull charging out of the house as soon as its gate was opened. It first attacked Shifali, inflicting deep injuries on her arm and other body parts.

Ankit was also bitten on his legs and back while trying to save his wife.

He said, "I have received stitches all over my body. My wife has undergone surgery on her arms and legs."

She remains at the private hospital after undergoing plastic surgery.