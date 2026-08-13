Pitbull attacks couple at rental property; CCTV captures horrifying scene
What's the story
A couple was brutally attacked by a pet pitbull in Patiala, Punjab, on Tuesday evening. The victims, Ankit Sabharwal, a manager at a private bank, and his wife Shifali Sabharwal, a professor at Chandigarh University, were visiting a rental property in Ghuman Nagar with a property dealer when the incident occurred. CCTV footage of the attack has since gone viral on social media.
Attack details
Ankit received stitches all over his body
The video shows the pitbull charging out of the house as soon as its gate was opened. It first attacked Shifali, inflicting deep injuries on her arm and other body parts.
Ankit was also bitten on his legs and back while trying to save his wife.
He said, "I have received stitches all over my body. My wife has undergone surgery on her arms and legs."
She remains at the private hospital after undergoing plastic surgery.
Twitter Post
Video captures attack
In Patiala, Punjab, a couple was allegedly attacked by a pitbull while visiting a property with a real estate dealer.— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 12, 2026
The husband and wife had gone to inspect the house when the dog suddenly lunged at them after they rang the doorbell.
Local residents intervened, but both… pic.twitter.com/H6z0dy6JJg
Rescue efforts
Locals tried to save woman, but in vain
The CCTV footage shows a woman coming from the house with a stick, attempting to stop the dog but failing. Two or three more people come to help them with sticks and somehow manage to get the injured couple away from the animal.
Ankit said they informed the police about the incident and sought action against those responsible for letting the dog roam freely.
Legal proceedings
Patiala police to register FIR
Patiala police have said they will register an FIR under Section 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the victims' statements.
DSP Jangjit Randhawa said legal action will be taken after receiving Shifali's medical report.
The incident comes amid rising concerns over dog attacks in Patiala, with another incident reported on August 9 when a girl was mauled by a stray dog in the Guru Nanak Nagar area.