Elderly NRI couple loses ₹14cr to 'digital arrest' scam

An elderly Non-Resident Indian (NRI) couple was allegedly scammed of ₹14 crore in a "digital arrest" scheme, the Delhi Police said today. The victim, a 77-year-old woman from Greater Kailash-II, was duped by conmen posing as Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) officials between December 24, 2025, and January 9, 2026. The fraudsters claimed her mobile number was linked to offensive calls and black money had been found in her bank accounts.

Deception Victim's husband describes fraudsters as well-informed The scammers kept the woman under psychological pressure by threatening immediate legal action, a tactic known as "digital arrest." They provided multiple bank account details and convinced her to transfer funds through RTGS. The woman transferred ₹14 crore to these accounts on their instructions. Her husband, Dr. Om Taneja, said the fraudsters were well-informed and had a lot of information about them.

Police intervention Victim discovers fraud after visiting police station Dr Indra Taneja, the victim, was shocked to learn about the fraud only after visiting a police station. She said, "I am very shocked. Thankfully, we went to the police station and learned that we had been defrauded." The couple has lodged a complaint with the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and requested time for a detailed written complaint in front of their counsel.