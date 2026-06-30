Court extends Khan Sir's protection from arrest until July 3
India
Khan Sir, the popular Patna educator, has had his protection from arrest extended by the court until July 3.
This comes after he was named in a police case following a shooting incident involving his security guards during a vandalism episode at his coaching center earlier this month.
Judge seeks guards' gun license details
The court will review bail requests for Khan Sir's two security guards, who are still in jail, on July 3 as well.
Details about their gun licenses have been requested by the judge.
Meanwhile, another person accused of vandalism outside the institute is already out on bail.
The no coercive action order protecting Khan Sir stays in place until the next hearing.