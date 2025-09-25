Lalit Modi's brother Samir gets bail in rape case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Samir Modi, the 55-year-old brother of businessman Lalit Modi . The decision was taken by additional sessions judge Deepak Vats of Saket Court. The development comes a week after the court had directed police to probe extortion allegations leveled by Samir against the alleged victim, who he claims demanded ₹50 crore from him.

Case background Arrested at Delhi airport after rape complaint Samir was arrested on September 19 at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a former colleague accused him of rape. The woman alleged that Samir raped her on the pretext of marriage since 2019 and promised to help her professionally. She also claimed to have been harassed, assaulted, and blackmailed with false promises of marriage. After the arrest, the police had sought a three-day remand to recover electronic evidence, claiming Samir used multiple phones to threaten and induce the woman.

Legal proceedings Complaint based on concocted facts, argued defense lawyers Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with advocates Surya Pratap Singh and Shailendra Singh, represented Samir in court. They argued that the complaint was "based on concocted facts" aimed at extorting money from him. Samir had also submitted WhatsApp chats as evidence of extortion complaints against the woman on August 8 and 13, where she allegedly demanded ₹50 crore.