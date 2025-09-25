Complete shutdown in Kargil after protest in Leh kills 4 

Life came to a standstill in Kargil on Thursday after the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) called for a complete shutdown. The decision came a day after violent clashes in Leh left four civilians dead and over 70 injured. The unrest was triggered by long-standing demands of Ladakh's political and social groups for constitutional safeguards and full statehood restoration.

Curfew and shutdown Curfew continues in Leh, heavy security deployed In Kargil, shops and businesses remained closed in solidarity with those killed and injured in Leh. The shutdown was also observed in Burow, Sankoo, Panikhar, Padum, Trespon among other areas. Meanwhile, Leh continues to be under strict curfew with heavy security deployment to prevent further violence. Movement of people is heavily restricted and authorities have warned of strict action against curfew violations.

Unrest escalates Violence broke out during protest rally The violence erupted on Wednesday when a protest rally in Leh clashed with security forces. During the protest, a mob set fire to the BJP office and Ladakh Hill Council Secretariat. Eyewitnesses alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force used excessive force, including live ammunition and heavy tear gas shelling. The Lieutenant Governor's administration termed the violence a "conspiracy" to destabilize the region, a claim rejected by the Leh Apex Body, which condemned the use of force against unarmed civilians.

Support expressed KDA extends support to joint movement The KDA has extended its support to the joint movement of Leh and Kargil-based organizations demanding constitutional safeguards. A spokesperson said, "We stand united with our brothers in Leh. The loss of innocent lives is unacceptable and we will continue our struggle peacefully until our demands are met." Locals across Ladakh have expressed shock over the killings, accusing the administration of mishandling the situation.