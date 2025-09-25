Next Article
India tests nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from railcar
India
India just pulled off a big milestone by successfully testing its nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile from a rail-based launcher.
This move puts India alongside countries like the US, Russia, and China—basically, the only nations capable of launching railcar-based missiles.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the news on Thursday.
Rail-based test gives India strategic advantage
The Agni Prime has a 2,000km range and this rail-based test means India can now move and hide its missiles more easily across its huge railway network—making them harder to spot or target.
It's a major boost for India's defense strategy, giving the country more flexibility and keeping its nuclear arsenal safer in tense situations.