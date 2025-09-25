Record 765 heavy rainfall events in north India this monsoon
This year's monsoon has hit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir with a record 765 heavy rainfall events—the most the region has seen in five years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The nonstop downpours have caused landslides and major damage to roads and buildings, resulting in widespread destruction and tragic loss of life.
IMD explains reasons for unusual weather patterns
The IMD says the surge is due to low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal mixing with more western disturbances than usual—17 so far this season.
Experts like K S Hosalikar point out these weather patterns have especially hammered hilly areas since mid-August.
On top of that, human activities such as rapid urbanization and road-building on steep slopes are making things worse by disrupting natural water flow, as G P Sharma from Skymet Weather Services notes.