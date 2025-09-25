Record 765 heavy rainfall events in north India this monsoon

IMD explains reasons for unusual weather patterns

The IMD says the surge is due to low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal mixing with more western disturbances than usual—17 so far this season.

Experts like K S Hosalikar point out these weather patterns have especially hammered hilly areas since mid-August.

On top of that, human activities such as rapid urbanization and road-building on steep slopes are making things worse by disrupting natural water flow, as G P Sharma from Skymet Weather Services notes.