Ladakh protests turn deadly, 4 dead, over 80 injured

Authorities impose curfew, ban on gatherings

This unrest highlights deep frustration among Ladakhis since the region became a Union Territory without its own legislature back in 2019.

With about 40 police officers among the injured, authorities have imposed curfew and banned gatherings to restore order.

LAB leaders are urging the central government to restart talks, stressing that Ladakh's unique identity and national security need real attention—not just promises.