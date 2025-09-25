Ladakh protests turn deadly, 4 dead, over 80 injured
Protests in Leh, Ladakh demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards turned violent on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, leaving four people dead and over 80 injured.
The agitation, led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), escalated after hunger strikers fell ill.
Police responded with teargas and batons as protesters set fire to a BJP office and government vehicles.
Authorities impose curfew, ban on gatherings
This unrest highlights deep frustration among Ladakhis since the region became a Union Territory without its own legislature back in 2019.
With about 40 police officers among the injured, authorities have imposed curfew and banned gatherings to restore order.
LAB leaders are urging the central government to restart talks, stressing that Ladakh's unique identity and national security need real attention—not just promises.