Court orders eviction of nearly 40 illegal apartments in Gurgaon

S Block tenants given 1 hour

People living in the S Block complex had just one hour to pack up and move out, with no warning or grace period. Some tenants scrambled to gather their belongings.

One had even paid ₹1.5 lakh days before being forced out.

Arcitech Ustav Kamboj shared online, "They gave 40 families exactly one hour to pack up their entire lives and get out."

On social media, opinions ranged from sympathy for tenants to questions about the violations.