Court orders eviction of nearly 40 illegal apartments in Gurgaon
India
On Sunday, nearly 40 families in Gurgaon's DLF Phase three were suddenly told to leave their homes as part of a court-ordered crackdown on illegal buildings.
Authorities sealed apartments that had been allegedly modified without approval, but landlords who broke the rules weren't penalized right away.
S Block tenants given 1 hour
People living in the S Block complex had just one hour to pack up and move out, with no warning or grace period. Some tenants scrambled to gather their belongings.
One had even paid ₹1.5 lakh days before being forced out.
Arcitech Ustav Kamboj shared online, "They gave 40 families exactly one hour to pack up their entire lives and get out."
On social media, opinions ranged from sympathy for tenants to questions about the violations.