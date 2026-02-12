Court summons Bina Modi in son Samir's assault case
A Delhi court has called in Bina Modi, mother of Samir Modi (sources refer to K.K. Modi as "late K.K. Modi"), after her son Samir said he was assaulted by her personal security officer at their Jasola office on May 30, 2024.
According to reports, the PSO, Surendra Prasad, blocked Samir from entering a board meeting on Bina's instructions and injured his finger badly enough that it needed surgery.
Police initially didn't find evidence against Bina, Lalit
Police charged Prasad with causing grievous hurt and wrongful restraint, but initially didn't find enough evidence against Bina or Lalit Bhasin.
Samir pushed back with more evidence—including CCTV footage and medical reports—showing his injury.
Now, the court says there's enough circumstantial proof of a conspiracy among all three and has summoned them to appear on May 7.