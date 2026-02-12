Court summons Bina Modi in son Samir's assault case India Feb 12, 2026

A Delhi court has called in Bina Modi, mother of Samir Modi (sources refer to K.K. Modi as "late K.K. Modi"), after her son Samir said he was assaulted by her personal security officer at their Jasola office on May 30, 2024.

According to reports, the PSO, Surendra Prasad, blocked Samir from entering a board meeting on Bina's instructions and injured his finger badly enough that it needed surgery.