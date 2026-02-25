Courts in Bengal shut for regular work to verify voters

SC allows limited use of Madhyamik admit card for age

With so many judges tied up, regular proceedings have been severely affected, with only urgent matters and bail hearings being prioritized.

The Supreme Court has made it easier for people to prove their age by allowing a Madhyamik (Class-10) admit card to be accepted along with the Madhyamik pass certificate for the limited purpose of verifying date of birth and parentage, hoping no eligible voter gets left out.

The final voter list drops soon, but updates can still be added after if needed—making sure everyone's voice counts in the election.