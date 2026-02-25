Courts in Bengal shut for regular work to verify voters
Courts across West Bengal have mostly stopped regular work because hundreds of judges are busy verifying about 5-8 million voter cases.
This huge effort, ordered by the Supreme Court, aims to clean up the electoral rolls before elections.
Only urgent cases—like bail requests—are being heard right now.
SC allows limited use of Madhyamik admit card for age
With so many judges tied up, regular proceedings have been severely affected, with only urgent matters and bail hearings being prioritized.
The Supreme Court has made it easier for people to prove their age by allowing a Madhyamik (Class-10) admit card to be accepted along with the Madhyamik pass certificate for the limited purpose of verifying date of birth and parentage, hoping no eligible voter gets left out.
The final voter list drops soon, but updates can still be added after if needed—making sure everyone's voice counts in the election.