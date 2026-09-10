Courts, schools shut, traffic rerouted: Delhi prepares for BRICS
What's the story
Delhi is bracing for major disruptions on September 11 as the city prepares to host the 18th BRICS Leaders's Summit. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13. In light of this, all government offices, schools, and the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court and courts subordinate to it will remain closed on September 11.
Security preparations
Putin's arrival and security preparations
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive on September 11, landing at the Air Force Station in Palam.
Around 25,000 security personnel, including more than 100 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, have been deployed for security.
Eleven hotels have been put under heightened security and 35 routes are ready for dignitaries' movement.
Traffic advisory
Traffic restrictions and court holiday
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for September 11-13, covering over 35 roads and 22 diversion points.
Key roads under controlled arrangements include Tees January Marg, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, among others.
The traffic advisory also includes special routes for railway stations and airport.
Passengers traveling to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, or Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station have been advised to leave well in advance due to possible traffic diversions.
Court updates
Changes in subordinate courts' schedule
As part of the preparedness measures, Delhi airport said Pier C at Terminal 3 (T3) will be progressively operationalized for international flight operations.
"Pier C will facilitate international arrivals, with both international arrivals and departures planned to be handled from the evening of September 10 onwards," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement.
At present, IG has an annual passenger handling capacity of 106 million spread across the three terminals.
Public services
Banks, financial markets, and metro services to remain operational
Banks and financial markets will function normally.
Delhi Metro services will also continue uninterrupted.
The Delhi Traffic Police said that bus routes could face diversions during VIP movements, while taxis and autos will not be allowed roadside parking except in designated areas.
However, emergency and medical vehicles will be given priority, and essential supplies and utility operations will have uninterrupted access.