CoverSure study finds most Indians over 50 insured under ₹5L
A new CoverSure study found that most Indians over 50 don't have enough health insurance: most are covered for less than ₹5 lakh, which often isn't enough for today's hospital bills.
Even among people with chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension, 17% still have low coverage, putting them at risk if a big medical expense comes up.
Pre-existing conditions hinder upgrades
The report points out that a single hospital stay in a major city can easily blow past these limits.
Many older policyholders also struggle to upgrade their plans because of pre-existing health issues: 63% who wanted to switch couldn't do so.
On the flip side, younger people seem more on top of things: about 41% of those getting their policies checked are between 30 and 40, showing they're more proactive about making sure they're properly covered.