CoverSure study finds most Indians over 50 insured under ₹5L

Pre-existing conditions hinder upgrades

The report points out that a single hospital stay in a major city can easily blow past these limits.

Many older policyholders also struggle to upgrade their plans because of pre-existing health issues: 63% who wanted to switch couldn't do so.

On the flip side, younger people seem more on top of things: about 41% of those getting their policies checked are between 30 and 40, showing they're more proactive about making sure they're properly covered.