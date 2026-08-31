ISI, terrorists using pornographic websites for encrypted communication: Report
What's the story
Indian security agencies have unearthed a new communication method used by terrorists and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan, Wion has reported. The groups are now using encrypted applications on pornographic websites and apps to communicate with recruits in Jammu and Kashmir. This shift comes as they move away from popular social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Signal.
Covert channels
VPNs used to access banned pornographic platforms
The pornographic websites and apps, which are banned in India, are accessed illegally through Virtual Private Network (VPN) services.
These platforms have real-time chat tools disguised as dating services, which terrorists use to send messages and coordinate activities.
Indian security agencies apparently discovered this new tactic after they examined a range of specialized digital tools.
Encrypted messaging
Tor-based messaging apps also being used
Terror handlers are also alleged to be using Tor-based messaging applications such as Coatex and Conion.
These apps route data through encrypted nodes to hide user identities.
The use of these apps poses unique tracking challenges for security agencies as they bounce encrypted traffic through multiple relay nodes globally. This means the origin and destination of the data remain obscured.
Digital footprint
Virtual SIM cards a concern for security agencies
The use of virtual SIM cards has also been a concern for security agencies.
These cards, developed by foreign companies, allow computers to generate phone numbers for smartphones with little digital trace.
This method was first exposed during the investigation of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, where over 40 virtual SIM cards were used by terrorists.