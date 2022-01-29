India

Karnataka lifts night curfew; Bengaluru schools reopen from Monday

The decision comes as daily COVID-19 cases drop in the state.

The Karnataka government on Saturday lifted the night curfew and several other coronavirus-related restrictions such as seating capacity caps in various commercial establishments. The relaxations will come into effect from Monday (January 31). Meanwhile, schools and colleges in state capital Bengaluru are set to start physical classes from the same day. The decision comes as daily COVID-19 cases drop in the state.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Karnataka government's decision comes as COVID-19 infections dip and hospitalization due to the disease remains low at 2%.

On Friday, the state reported 31,198 new cases—nearly 7,000 less than the previous day's case count.

With 15,199 infections, Bengaluru alone accounted for about 50% of the new cases.

Bengaluru's single-day COVID-19 count had peaked around 30,000 cases in the ongoing third wave.

Details What are the new rules?

As part of the relaxations, the government has removed the 50% seating capacity limit in hotels, bars, and pubs. Government offices can also now work with 100% attendance of staffers. However, establishments like cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes, and temples will have to operate with 50% capacity. Protests, religious congregations, and political gatherings will continue to remain banned.

Information 25% hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients

Besides, the government has decided to reserve 25% of beds at private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. A strict vigil at borders with the neighboring states of Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa will continue to be in place.

Situation COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

The COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and several other states has improved over the past few days. On Friday, Karnataka registered 50 deaths related to the coronavirus and eight of them were from Bengaluru. Further, 71,092 patients were discharged. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently held a meeting with the health ministers of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana to review the coronavirus situation.