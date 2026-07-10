COVID-19 resurfaces in Andhra Pradesh with 1st deaths since 2022
India
COVID-19 has resurfaced in Andhra Pradesh, with the state reporting its first deaths linked to the virus since 2022.
Two men, a 60-year-old and a 43-year-old, from Kadapa district passed away, prompting health officials to send samples for genome sequencing to check for an Omicron subvariant.
Extra precautions and monitoring are now underway in the area.
Four COVID-19 cases detected in Kadapa
Alongside these two fatalities, four new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kadapa.
Three people are recovering at home, while one with mild symptoms is hospitalized.
All had at least two vaccine doses (one even got a booster).
Health officials are urging anyone with underlying health issues to get checked if they develop breathing problems, just to be safe.