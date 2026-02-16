Cow urine used to 'purify' Maharashtra temple after minister's visit
India
A video showing young men sprinkling cow urine inside the Nageshwar temple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, is making waves online.
The group said they wanted to 'purifying' the temple after state minister Abdul Sattar's visit on Maha Shivratri on Sunday, calling him "impure" for reportedly eating non-veg food.
Where does this leave us?
The video has kicked off conversations about where religious rituals fit in today's world and how personal choices—like what you eat—can become public controversy.
Minister Sattar hasn't responded yet, leaving folks to debate whether such purification rituals belong in modern society, especially when politics and religion mix.