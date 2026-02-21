Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi duped of ₹30,000 in fake marriage

FIR registered; no arrests yet

The whole thing started when Bunty introduced Rani to Bajrangi and arranged several meetings that didn't work out.

Eventually, the suspects brought a supposed bride and her family to Bajrangi's home last September and fixed a wedding date.

They collected ₹3,000 for travel plus another ₹30,000 just before the big day for clothes and logistics.

When Bajrangi called the bride on the wedding day, she denied everything—raising suspicions of fraud.

Police have registered an FIR based on Bajrangi's complaint; they say they are looking into the accounts where the money was transferred, and photographs and an alleged audio clip from earlier meetings are circulating.

Bajrangi has also accused a local police officer of siding with the suspects on Instagram; so far, no arrests have been made as investigations continue.