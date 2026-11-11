CPCB explains why National Air Quality Index caps at 500
Ever wondered why the official Air Quality Index (AQI) never goes above 500, even when some apps show scarier numbers?
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) says it's because their National Air Quality Index follows global standards: anything at 500 or above is already considered "Severe," so the health warnings do not change beyond that point.
This way, people get clear info about health risks without extra confusion.
Private apps show hourly sensor spikes
CPCB also pointed out that its AQI uses a 24-hour average to measure long-term exposure, while many private apps rely on hourly data from cheaper sensors that can spike during pollution bursts.
That's why you might see higher numbers on your phone for a short time, but the official index focuses on what really matters for your health over time.
According to CPCB, this makes its system more reliable for understanding real health impacts, not just temporary pollution spikes.