CPCB finds 6 Kerala rivers with coliform above bathing limit
India
A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) analysis has revealed that six rivers in Kerala (Karamana, Periyar, Kadambrayar, Chitrapuzha, Chalakudy, and Kallai) are heavily contaminated with fecal bacteria.
Water samples collected earlier this year showed coliform counts well above the safe limit for bathing water.
Experts blame untreated household wastewater
Experts say the main culprit is untreated household wastewater flowing straight into these rivers.
Professor V Sivanandan Achari from Cochin University pointed out gaps in sewage management as a major factor.
In response, local authorities have told civic officials to crack down on illegal dumping and step up monitoring to help protect these waterways.