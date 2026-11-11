CPCB SAMEER app: Sirsa AQI 403, highest in northern India
Sirsa, Haryana, just hit an AQI of 403, the highest in northern India and deep into the severe zone, according to the CPCB's SAMEER app.
Delhi wasn't far behind with a poor AQI of 299, while Hisar, Baghpat, and Panchgaon also clocked dangerously high numbers.
Delhi-NCR stage 3 bans vehicles, construction
Air this bad isn't just uncomfortable; it can mess with your breathing even if you're healthy.
With things getting worse, Delhi-NCR has moved to Stage 3 of its Graded Response Action Plan: That means bans on certain vehicles and construction work to try and bring pollution down.
Stay safe out there!