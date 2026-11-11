CPCB says AQI misses Diwali spikes because of 24-hour averages
Wondering why air quality numbers seemed off during Diwali?
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) says its air quality index doesn't instantly show short-term pollution spikes, like those from firecrackers, because it's based on 24-hour averages, not sudden bursts.
CPCB expanded monitoring stations in 2014-15
The board explained its system follows global standards and is meant to give steady health advice, not react to every quick change.
In 2014-15, it increased monitoring stations from 30 to 634.
Its focus is on long-term exposure so people get information that actually matters for health, not just momentary panic.