CPI youth leader Mathur Sathya removed over sexual harassment charges India Mar 16, 2026

Mathur Sathya has been removed from the CPI's primary membership after facing sexual harassment allegations.

The committee discussed the allegations at a meeting on March 14; the district secretary announced the removal on March 16, 2026, and he was also removed from the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Indian Society for Cultural Co-operation and Friendship (ISCUF).

This move followed a police complaint filed in Chennai, as calls grew louder for justice.