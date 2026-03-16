CPI youth leader Mathur Sathya removed over sexual harassment charges
Mathur Sathya has been removed from the CPI's primary membership after facing sexual harassment allegations.
The committee discussed the allegations at a meeting on March 14; the district secretary announced the removal on March 16, 2026, and he was also removed from the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) and the Indian Society for Cultural Co-operation and Friendship (ISCUF).
This move followed a police complaint filed in Chennai, as calls grew louder for justice.
Sathya claims everything was consensual
CPI's South Chennai committee told members not to associate with Sathya anymore.
Responding online, Sathya said he wasn't given a fair chance to share his side and insisted everything was consensual.
Still, the party says it's taking the allegations seriously and wants to ensure justice for those affected.