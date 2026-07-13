CPI(M) Lahek Ali arrested after Baruipur protests over girl's murder
India
Lahek Ali, a local CPI(M) leader, was arrested Sunday following intense protests in Baruipur, West Bengal.
The unrest broke out after a young girl was raped and murdered. Her body was found in a pond on July 5.
Outrage over the crime led to vandalism, tire burnings, and roadblocks that disrupted daily life.
Police say Lahek Ali incited violence
Police say Ali helped stir up the violence during these protests, making him the first political figure arrested in connection with the case.
The situation turned deadly when a mob allegedly lynched a suspect and police later reported shooting another accused during an attempted escape.
Investigations into both the crime and protest violence are still ongoing.