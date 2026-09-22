CPWD orders evacuation as Shastri and Krishi Bhawan face demolition
Big changes are coming to Delhi's government hub: Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan are set to be demolished as part of the Central Vista revamp.
The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has told everyone to move out by September 30, 2026.
These buildings have been home to key ministries like Information and Broadcasting and Agriculture for years.
Two Kartavya Bhawan cost ₹3,100cr
In their place, two new Kartavya Bhawan office buildings will be built at a cost of ₹3,100 crore and should be ready in about two years.
While most ministries have already shifted out, many officials at Krishi Bhawan are still waiting on relocation plans, as the space for relocation has not yet been allotted to them.
This is all part of the bigger Central Vista master plan envisaging replacing several existing government office buildings with new secretariat facilities.