C.R. Patil convenes Odisha Chhattisgarh in Mahanadi water talks

This whole thing kicked off when Odisha filed a complaint in 2016, which led to the creation of the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) in 2018.

Fast forward to April this year: MWDT gave both states space to talk before going legal.

Now, joint technical teams have started sharing reliable data about water levels so everyone is working with the same facts.

Both states say they're committed to keeping up these talks and finding a fair solution for managing the river together, definitely a positive sign for finally ending this standoff.