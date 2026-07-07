Crack near Nungambakkam on July 7 slows Chennai Tambaram-Beach trains
India
A crack found near Nungambakkam station on July 7 led to major slowdowns on Chennai's busy Tambaram-Beach train route.
Maintenance teams fixed the crack quickly, but for safety, trains had to crawl through the area, making morning commutes extra long.
Chennai passengers faced 30+ minute delays
Many passengers were stuck with more than 30-minute delays and packed coaches during rush hour. One commuter shared how tough the extended journey was.
The good news: no trains were canceled, and Southern Railway officials said no train services were canceled and the crack was repaired.