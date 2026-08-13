Crane breakdown at Juhu Circle snarls traffic, strands commuters
India
A crane broke down at Juhu Circle, leading to a massive traffic snarl.
Commuters were stuck for ages and even vehicles associated with film stars got caught up in the chaos.
It turned this busy stretch into a bottleneck, leaving everyone pretty frustrated.
Juhu commuters warned of delays
Commuters in the Juhu area were advised to remain cautious and allow extra travel time.
The incident shows how one breakdown can ripple across Mumbai's packed roads, making things tough for everyone trying to get somewhere.