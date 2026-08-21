Crane lifting excavator collapses at Kurla demolition site, 10 injured
India
A crane collapsed at a demolition site in Kurla on Friday, leaving 10 people injured.
The crane was lifting an excavator to the upper floors of a ground-plus-17-storey under-construction building undergoing demolition when it came crashing down, hitting railway wires and nearby slum huts.
All injured stable after Kurla crash
Among those hurt were a three-month-old baby, a 10-year-old boy, and a 63-year-old man; thankfully, everyone is stable after being taken to local hospitals.
The crash also hit the road in Samrat Ashok Nagar, the compound wall of a MHADA building, and three to four parked four-wheelers inside the MHADA compound.
Clips of the accident have been circulating online.