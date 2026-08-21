Crane lifting excavator collapses at Kurla demolition site, 10 injured

Among those hurt were a three-month-old baby, a 10-year-old boy, and a 63-year-old man; thankfully, everyone is stable after being taken to local hospitals.

The crash also hit the road in Samrat Ashok Nagar, the compound wall of a MHADA building, and three to four parked four-wheelers inside the MHADA compound.

Clips of the accident have been circulating online.