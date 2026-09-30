Crash on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat kills 5, injures 5
India
A serious crash on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat's Anand district left five people dead and five others hurt.
The accident happened when a private bus carrying about 30 to 40 passengers tried to overtake a truck and ended up colliding with it, according to police.
Narendra Modi offers condolences, probe launched
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted his sympathies online, saying he was "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a mishap in Anand, Gujarat."
He offered condolences to the families and wished those injured a quick recovery.
Authorities are now looking into what led to the crash.