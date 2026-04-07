CREA report names Gurgaon India's most polluted city March 2026
India
Gurgaon just ranked as India's most polluted city for March 2026, with PM2.5 levels hitting 116 micrograms per cubic meter, according to a new report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Other Haryana cities like Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, and Manesar also made the top 10 list.
For the financial year 2025-26, Ghaziabad was the most polluted city.
Over 200 Indian cities exceed limits
The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) has had mixed results: some places like Dehradun saw big improvements (a 75% drop in PM10 since 2017-18), but many cities actually got worse.
With over 200 Indian cities now exceeding safe air quality limits, experts say it's time for stronger action to tackle pollution across the country.