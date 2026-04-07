CREA report names Gurgaon India's most polluted city March 2026 India Apr 07, 2026

Gurgaon just ranked as India's most polluted city for March 2026, with PM2.5 levels hitting 116 micrograms per cubic meter, according to a new report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Other Haryana cities like Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, and Manesar also made the top 10 list.

For the financial year 2025-26, Ghaziabad was the most polluted city.