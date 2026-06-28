Pune realtor murder: Accused recreate crime scene at Lohagad Fort
What's the story
Nearly 10 days after the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, the accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, were taken to Lohagad Fort for a crime scene recreation. The incident took place on June 18 when Agarwal was allegedly pushed off the fort by Goyal and her alleged lover, Chaudhary. The crime scene recreation exercise is part of an ongoing investigation into this case.
Investigation progress
Entire sequence of events being reconstructed: Police
Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that the accused were taken to the exact spot of the incident for a detailed recreation. "The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed: the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, specific actions performed, and how the incident unfolded," Gill told ANI. A senior police official added that Goyal was taken to the precise location from where she allegedly pushed Agarwal off Lohagad Fort with Chaudhary.
Evidence collection
Details of the ongoing investigation
The crime scene recreation was video recorded and will help verify the accused's claims about how Agarwal was pushed off the hill. Investigators are looking into how both accused allegedly pushed the victim, a signal given by Goyal before the act, and Chaudhary's follow-up at the fort. Police are also checking if he entered without a ticket and continued tracking them.
Twitter Post
Police take accused after recreating crime scene
Lonavala, Maharashtra: Lonavala Rural Police leaves with accused Siya Goyal after the crime scene reconstruction was completed at Lohagad Fort pic.twitter.com/7ucKl1RTJN— IANS (@ians_india) June 28, 2026
Public safety
Lohagad Fort closed to public for recreation exercise
To facilitate this exercise, Lohagad Fort has been temporarily closed to the public. The police have restricted entry for safety reasons. Goyal and Chaudhary were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal. According to investigators, Goyal told police she did not want to marry Agarwal and feared that calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to her family.
Family interrogation
Goyal family questioned; residents held candlelight march
As part of the investigation, police questioned Goyal's parents and brother at Lonavala rural police station on Saturday. The family arrived around 11:00am, and their statements were recorded over nearly 12 hours. Residents in Gahunje held a candlelight march demanding justice for Agarwal. His father, Vishal Agarwal, appealed to eyewitnesses to come forward. "We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son," he said.