Pune realtor murder: Accused recreate crime scene at Lohagad Fort

Investigation progress

Entire sequence of events being reconstructed: Police

Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed that the accused were taken to the exact spot of the incident for a detailed recreation. "The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed: the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, specific actions performed, and how the incident unfolded," Gill told ANI. A senior police official added that Goyal was taken to the precise location from where she allegedly pushed Agarwal off Lohagad Fort with Chaudhary.