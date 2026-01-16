Crores wagered on Andhra cockfights despite HC ban
Even after the Andhra Pradesh High Court reiterated and directed enforcement of the existing ban on cockfighting earlier this week, big events went ahead across coastal districts on January 14-15.
Arenas were packed, with digital screens and tight security, as organizers ignored laws meant to protect animals and prevent gambling.
Massive crowds, illegal betting, and political links
Thousands showed up from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to watch roosters—outfitted with razor blades—fight until seriously hurt or killed.
Illegal betting was rampant, with at least ₹1,000 crore reportedly changing hands over just three days.
Some politicians were also allegedly involved in backing these events.
Crackdown efforts ramped up but events continued
The court directed the constitution of joint inspection teams—including police officers, tahsildars, and representatives of animal welfare organisations—to monitor venues and enforce bans.
Police even used drones for surveillance and set up control rooms.
Despite these steps and public warnings from senior officers, large-scale cockfighting still took place in several coastal and river-belt districts.