Crowd robs pizza worker near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
India
A pizza delivery worker was robbed near Tolstoy Chowk, close to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on Friday.
A crowd surrounded him and took several pizza boxes before running off.
The whole thing was caught on video and sent to the police, but so far, the worker has not filed a formal complaint.
Delhi Police say food deliveries allowed
Delhi Police say they have the video and want everyone to know that food delivery is still allowed in the New Delhi area, even with Section 163 restrictions.
This incident just shows why public safety is getting more attention right now.