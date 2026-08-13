CRPF 149th Battalion runs community kitchen in flood-hit Sivasagar
India
Assam's Sivasagar district has been battling heavy floods for weeks, leaving families cut off from basic supplies.
The CRPF's 149th Battalion, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Prabhakar Tripathi, jumped in to help, setting up a community kitchen and handing out freshly cooked meals to those struggling.
Battalion provides daily relief and rescues
Alongside local volunteers, the battalion is providing hot meals, ready-to-eat food packets, clean water, and clothing every day.
They are also rescuing stranded people and animals, working as part of a bigger team with the district administration and civil groups to keep everyone safe.