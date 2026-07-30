'Do your duty fearlessly, I'll take responsibility': CRPF chief
What's the story
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh has assured his support to personnel taking bona fide actions during their duties. The assurance comes amid criticism over alleged police brutality during anti-NEET paper leak protests across India, headed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). "Continue to perform your duties fearlessly; do not hesitate while carrying out your responsibilities," Singh said at a recent CRPF investiture ceremony.
Chief
What CRPF chief said
Addressing CRPF personnel, he said, "As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bonafide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions."
"Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General."
Context
Protest in Delhi turned violent
Singh's statement comes after the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march by CJP at Jantar Mantar turned violent. The protesters were demanding accountability for the NEET paper leak and a transparent examination system. Clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel, with the latter allegedly resorting to the use of excessive force, including tear gas, lathi charges, and pellet rounds.
Ongoing investigation
Inquiry launched into allegations of excessive force
The CRPF has launched an inquiry through the Rapid Action Force (RAF) into allegations of excessive force during the protests.
The investigation will look into social media videos, press reports, and statements from jawans and senior officers.
If violations of standard operating procedures are found, a formal Court of Inquiry will be ordered, officials said.
Singh had also earlier told ANI that a "professional post-event assessment" would be conducted into the action taken by RAF personnel against protesters.
Aftermath
Issue reaches Parliament and Supreme Court
The issue has reached Parliament and the Supreme Court, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorizing police action.
"The Home Minister ordered the shooting of our students," Gandhi said. This drew more objections from the ruling party members.
A public interest litigation has also been filed to ban metallic pellets for crowd control and compensation for those allegedly injured during the July 20 protest.