CRPF CoBRA commando Manish says family attacked in Kanpur
India
Manish, a CRPF CoBRA commando stationed in a Naxal-affected area, was shown in a viral video alleging that his family was attacked in Kanpur.
In the video, he voiced his frustration and questioned whether he should serve the country or protect his family, sparking concern about the safety of soldiers' loved ones.
Manish alleges attackers linked to politician
Manish said the attackers were linked to a local politician and came on motorcycles.
Although an FIR was filed, the accused have not been caught yet.
The incident has led many online to demand justice and better protection for families of those serving in high-risk areas.