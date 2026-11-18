Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary said the operation was launched on credible intelligence inputs by Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces.

"An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces," Chowdhary said.

The situation intensified when Bhat opened fire at security forces around 2:45pm triggering a gunfight.