'Some dishes...best served cold': CRPF chief after LeT commander killed
What's the story
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday morning. Bhat was holed up inside a mosque during the operation and despite repeated appeals by cops to surrender, he refused. No damage was caused to the mosque during the operation. Reacting to the successful operation, Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said, "Congratulations, guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather."
Operation details
Operation launched on credible intelligence inputs
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulgam Anayat Ali Chowdhary said the operation was launched on credible intelligence inputs by Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces.
"An encounter was initiated based on credible intelligence gathered through proper planning and a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police alongside other security forces," Chowdhary said.
The situation intensified when Bhat opened fire at security forces around 2:45pm triggering a gunfight.
Restraint observed
Security forces maintained maximum restraint to protect mosque: SSP
SSP Chowdhary said security forces maintained maximum restraint throughout the operation to protect the mosque.
"Throughout this operation, security forces have maintained maximum restraint to protect the mosque situated within the cordon," he said.
The encounter started early Wednesday, just before morning prayers were called from mosques across the Valley.
Bhat was one of Kashmir's most wanted terrorists and the only surviving local terrorist in the Valley.
Body discovered
Bhat was tracked since Monday
Security forces had been tracking Bhat since Monday when he escaped an earlier encounter in Kulgam.
Bhat was believed to be behind last week's attack on a CRPF post in Kulgam district that left three personnel injured.
He was later traced to Zangalpora village in Devsar area of Kulgam, where security forces trapped him and urged him a chance to surrender.
However, he refused.
"Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai. Mai bahut khush hu," he told cops on video call.